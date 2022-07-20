EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Abby Steiner, the former Dublin Coffman track star, will race in her first world championship final on Thursday in the 200m in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner was able to automatically qualify for the final with a second place finish in her semifinal heat, finishing behind only Jamaican sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The Dublin-native has had a breakout 2022 as she concluded her college career at Kentucky with an NCAA championship in the 200m and followed that up by winning the U.S. title in the event.

The field for the 200m final is star-studded as Steiner will try to become the first American to win the event at Worlds since 2009. The race is scheduled for 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Runners in the final include:

Note: All accolades pertain to 200m races

Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland – 2019 Worlds bronze medalist)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica – 2x Olympic champion)

Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain – 2019 World champion)

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica – 21.55 personal best)

Tamara Clark (USA – 2022 American silver medalist)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica – 2013 World champion)

Aminatou Seyni (Niger – 21.98 personal best)

Abby Steiner (USA – 2022 American champion)