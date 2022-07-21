EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin native Abby Steiner has finished fifth in the 200-meter dash final at the 2022 World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The former Dublin Coffman track star followed her NCAA and U.S. titles in the event with a 22.26-second finish on Thursday, missing her personal best of 21.77 by about half of a second.

Two Jamaican runners, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, secured first and second place in the 200-meter dash with 21.45 seconds and 21.81 seconds, respectively, according to the World Athletics Championships.

Dina Asher-Smith, of Great Britain, finished third with a 22.02-second race, and Nigeria’s Aminatou Seyni came in fourth with a time of 22.12 seconds.

Steiner will now work towards the next major track & field events in 2023 with the USA Championships in the summer and the World Championships in Budapest. That all leads up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.