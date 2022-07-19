EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Former Dublin Coffman track star Abby Steiner is into the semifinals of the 200m at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The current 200m USA champion ran in the fifth heat Monday evening and finished first out of the seven runners she competed against.

Steiner is vying to become the first American woman to win the 200m world title since Allyson Felix in 2009. Her 21.77 seconds run at the US Outdoor Championships is the second fastest 200m time this year.

She is among a star-studded field that will race in the semifinals Tuesday evening that includes Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, current world champion Dina Asher-Smith, and 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The three semifinal heats have yet to be drawn and are scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. from Hayward Field in Oregon.

Should Steiner advance, she will race in the 200m final on Thursday.