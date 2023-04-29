DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Coffman legend and USA track star Abby Steiner was back in her old stomping grounds Saturday to see the unveiling of her mural.

The Puma athlete signed autographs and spoke with fans for more than an hour at Coffman Stadium where her illustrious career began. She exploded onto the national scene by shattering the NCAA 200-meter record with a time of 21.80 to win the outdoor national title.

That was just the start of her whirlwind summer that included several national and world championships, which coincided with her turning professional and signing with Puma.

“It’s kind of surreal but I was just amazed at how many people came out to support,” Steiner said.

Steiner’s homecoming is just the latest surreal moment after exploding onto the scene last June.

Abby Steiner’s blistering summer

In the span of less than two months, Steiner shattered the NCAA 200 meter record to win a national championship, propelled Kentucky to the 4×100 title, finished first in the 200 meter at the USA Track and Field Championships, placed firth at the World Championships in that event and helped Team USA win gold in the 4×100 and 4X400 at the World Championships.

“I never would have thought going into 2022 that would be what my year looked like,” Steiner said after coming off an Achilles injury in 2021 after suffering a torn ACL in high school.

She also never knew her face would be the first thing people see when they enter Coffman Stadium from now on.

“I think it’s really special just because I think I’m one of, if not the first, professional women athletes to come out of Coffman and I think it’s really important to have something that people can see when they’re coming into the stadium, especially little girls,” she said. “I think it’s really special just to be able to maybe be that person of inspiration for other people finding their way along the journey.”

That journey started at Coffman where she was a duel threat for the Rocks at soccer and track.

“We still live in the community and drive by the high school everyday, so to be able to see her face up on the stadium permanently it’s just a great reminder of everything that she’s done here,” Abby’s mother Molly Steiner said.

Steiner will compete in the USA Track and Field Championships in July where she’ll try to make Team USA again for the World Championships in Budapest.