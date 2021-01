DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman football head coach Mark Crabtree is retiring after 19 seasons with the Shamrocks.

Crabtree was hired in 2001 and led Coffman to 17 playoff appearances in his 19 years as head coach.

Coffman won three regional titles in 2001, 2003 and 2007 and won the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division 15 times.

A message from Coach Crabtree to the Coffman Football Family: pic.twitter.com/Kb5yu6K7De — Dublin Coffman (@coffmanfootball) January 15, 2021

Crabtree coached Coffman greats like Brady Quinn, Jake Stoneburner, Mike Adams and Chinedum Ndukwe.