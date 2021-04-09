Duane Washington Jr. will enter NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 14: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes the ball in the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior Duane Washington Jr. announced Friday that he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Washington made the announcement on Twitter. Washington led the Buckeyes in points per game with 16.4 and minutes per game with 32.2.

Washington ranked second in assists per game with 2.9 and also led the team in three pointers made with 89, which was 35 more than the next closest Buckeye.

Washington did not say whether he might return to Ohio State if he does not get drafted, something E.J. Liddell made clear a few weeks ago when he entered his name into the NBA Draft.

Chris Holtmann said before the season ended that CJ walker would head to the professional level, but OSU’s other senior, Kyle Young, has not made a decision yet about his future.

Musa Jallow entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago while Penn State graduate Jamari Wheeler announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State for one last season.

OSU is also getting an incredibly talented incoming freshman in St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Malaki Branham who was named 2021 Ohio Mr. Basketball by the OHSAA.