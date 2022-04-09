COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States women’s soccer team took care of business in Columbus with a 9-1 win over Uzbekistan at Lower.com Field Saturday.

Sophia Smith became the youngest player in 22 years to score a hat trick for the U.S. women’s national team, extending the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games.

Smith scored in the 33rd, 35th, and 56th minutes. At 21 years, 242 days, she became the youngest American woman with an international hat trick since Christie Welsh at 19 years, 38 days in an 8-0 win over Iceland on April 5, 2000.

Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch, and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the top-ranked U.S.

The USWNT’s win keeps them unbeaten in eight games played in Columbus dating back to 1999.

Next for the USA women is a trip to Pennsylvania for another friendly against Uzbekistan on April 12.