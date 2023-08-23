COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A documentary diving into a fake Columbus school and its infamous football team will be premiering tonight.

“BS High,” which dives into the story of Bishop Sycamore, will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. Wednesday and also be available for streaming on MAX. As is common practice for HBO, the documentary becomes available on MAX as it begins airing on television.

The documentary debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and includes dozens of interviews with players, families, and Bishop Sycamore coach Roy Johnson.

Players for Bishop Sycamore. (Courtesy Photo/HBO)

BS High. (Courtesy Photo/HBO)

Players for Bishop Sycamore. (Courtesy Photo/HBO)

Roy Johnson (right) with a Bishop Sycamore player. (Courtesy Photo/HBO)

Quarterback Trilian Harris. (Courtesy Photo/HBO)

The story was brought to light on Aug. 29, 2021, when Bishop Sycamore’s football team was dismantled on ESPN in front of a national audience 59-0 by IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida. Several players were injured during the game and questions arose, during and after the game, about the legitimacy of the Centurions and the school itself.

During the days after the game, Bishop Sycamore fired its coach and quickly replaced him. NBC4 investigated the school and interviewed the new coach. The school became the subject of memes and led to an investigation from state officials after Gov. Mike DeWine called for one.

“My philosophy in business is do what people who have the money do, even if you don’t have the money,” Johnson said in a trailer for the documentary. “I think I’m the most honest liar I know.”

An investigation by the Ohio Department of Education revealed “numerous disturbing allegations,” most notably that the school was a farce. The lengthy report concluded that Bishop Sycamore did not have any students enrolled, a physical location for classes, teachers, or an academic program meeting minimum standards.

“There is no evidence that Bishop Sycamore High School is meeting the minimum standards for non-chartered, non-tax supported schools,” the report concluded.

The replacement coach, Tyren Jackson, said at the time of the investigation that Bishop Sycamore identifying as a school was a misconception.