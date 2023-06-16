COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fake Columbus school and its infamous football team will be featured this summer during a 97-minute documentary airing on HBO and the MAX streaming service.

“BS High” made its debut this week at the Tribeca Film Festival and includes interviews with players, families, and the team’s controversial former coach Roy Johnson.

Bishop Sycamore came under heavy scrutiny when the football team was dismantled on ESPN by powerhouse IMG Academy on Aug. 29, 2021. Several players were injured during the game and questions arose, during and after the nationally televised broadcast, about the legitimacy of the Centurions and the school itself.

An investigation by the Ohio Department of Education revealed “numerous disturbing allegations,” most notably — the school was a farce.

The 79-page report concluded, “There is no evidence that Bishop Sycamore High School is meeting the minimum standards for non-chartered, non-tax supported schools” after it filed paperwork as one in consecutive years.

During the days after the game, Bishop Sycamore fired its coach and quickly replaced him. NBC4 investigated the school and interviewed the new coach. The school became the subject of memes. Then, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved to open the investigation, future opponents began canceling their games against Bishop Sycamore.

The new coach, Tyren Jackson, said at the time that Bishop Sycamore identifying as a school was a misconception.

“We do not offer curriculum,” he said. “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork.”

A premiere date has yet to be announced.