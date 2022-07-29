CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just how many games will Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson be playing this fall? That’s the question every Browns fan has been waiting to hear.

And most are hoping their wait will be over soon. The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed from a source that Watson’s discipline ruling will most likely be released next week.

It’s been nearly a month since Watson’s disciplinary hearing was held.

The hearing ended June 30 and post-hearing written arguments were given to the hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, on July 12.

Robinson, who presided over the three-day hearing, has yet to release a ruling and it’s not known when one will be made. Many expected a decision before the Browns started training camp on July 27.

Robinson will decide if Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and if he should be suspended. After Robinson makes her ruling, both sides can decide if they want to appeal her decision.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. Details of the settlements are confidential.

About half of the women who have filed lawsuits spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators. Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.