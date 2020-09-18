DeSales’ Quintell Quinn verbally commits to Ohio University

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — St. Francis DeSales running back and athlete Quintell Quinn has verbally committed to Ohio University. Quinn announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday night.

Quinn earned Football Friday Nite Player of the Week honors in Week 1 for his performance in the Stallions’ 28-22 overtime win over Bishop Watterson. In that game, Quinn ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime.

As a junior, Quinn was named to the Division-II First Team All-Ohio, First Team All-Central District, and First Team All-Central Catholic League.

Quinn recorded the second-best single season in DeSales history with 1,808 rushing yards and led the Stallions in tackles (101), tackles for loss (13.5), quarterback hurries (6), and fumble recoveries (2).

