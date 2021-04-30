Denver Broncos select Ohio State LB Baron Browning in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Denver Broncos selected Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning with the 105th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Browning was Ohio State’s most athletic and versatile linebacker in 2020, which is saying a lot considering the talent the Buckeyes had at the position.

Browning anchored the defense alongside veterans Pete Werner, Justin Hilliard and Tuf Borland, who played in more than 150 games combined.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native ended his OSU career with 110 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Browning played occasionally as a true freshman and more regularly as a sophomore before setting himself apart from linebackers all across the country his junior year. During that 2019 season, he amassed 43 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and five sacks despite only starting one game. Browning started four games his first three seasons before starting in five of the seven games he played in 2020.

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after tackling Terren Encalade #5 of the Tulane Green Wave for a six-yard loss in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 1: Jeffrey Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes recovered a first quarter fumble against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 21: Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes recovers an Indiana Hoosiers fumble on the seven-yard line in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 57-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with Chase Young #2 and Baron Browning #5 at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers under pressure from Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions passes in the second quarter while being pressured by Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

“Some people are fortunate to come in and make an impact right away and for me I was just kind of the guy who had to go through the storm, weather it,” Browning said. “I’m grateful. I wouldn’t change anything about my journey. It made me the man I am today and the player I am.”

Browning’s 40-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 10 feet 10 inches leaps out compared with most. He also has above-average speed running the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds.

Coming out of high school, Browning was ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 4 recruit in the state in 2016.

Browning also rotated at middle linebacker with Borland and played a little bit at defensive end and safety in high school.

“One team told me they wanted me to play Mike [middle linebacker] and be a situational pass rusher, I feel like a majority of the teams talk to me about the 3-4 stand up role and I had a few team mention [defensive] end to me,” Browning said.