INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — 4-star defensive end Joshua Mickens, the No. 1 ranked player in Indiana, committed to Ohio State on early national signing day Wednesday.

Mickens chose the Buckeyes over LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State. He’s the only edge rusher so far in OSU’s 2023 class.

Mickens decommitted from LSU back on November 28.

His commitment comes just minutes before OSU coach Ryan Day’s scheduled press conference to recap the Buckeyes recruiting class.