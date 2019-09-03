Day says Buckeyes will have to improve “significantly” to beat Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– It will be a homecoming for more than a dozen University of Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday when the step onto the field at Ohio Stadium Saturday.

Head Coach Luke Fickell will be most at home after serving on the Ohio State Buckeye’s coaching staff for years as well as interim head coach in the year between Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer. On top of that, 12 players on the Bearcat roster are from Central Ohio and three are recent transfers from Ohio State to Cincinnati.

At his press conference Tuesday, Buckeye’s head coach Ryan Day acknowledged that the Bearcats, “will want to prove something.”

“[They players] need to know the bigger picture,” Day explained. “This week we’ve got a team that’s coming in with a chip on their shoulder, and they’ll want to prove something to us.”

Day added the team needs to play the full 60 minutes of the game like they did the first half of the home-opener against Florida Atlantic, and lower the amount of offensive turnovers and overall penalties.

The Buckeyes had two turnovers against FAU.

WATCH DAY’S FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati

The Buckeyes take on the Bearcats at Ohio Stadium Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is at noon.