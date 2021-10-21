COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is believed to be the biggest player to ever wear the Buckeyes uniform.

A few weeks ago during Ohio State’s home game against Tulsa, commentators on FOX theorized Jones’ jersey is the biggest Nike has ever made.

Jones stands 6’9″ and weighs 380 pounds. He has athleticism to go along with his massive frame, making him think his future was in a different sport.

“I always just said I was going to the NBA,” Jones said.

But when Ohio State offered Jones a scholarship in football, he decided to commit to the Buckeyes and the sport.

“I just saw a bunch of guys go to the NFL and I was just like I know I can do that,” he said.

“That was the issue,” Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said. “Getting him to buy in [to the fact that] you’re not a basketball player anymore. You’re a football player. Your mentality has to change.”

Jones won the starting right tackle job in training camp, developing the skill set to compliment his physical frame. Now, he’s dominating at the point of attack.

“I’m still not used to seeing like a 360-pound person just move as fast as he does. It’s kind of scary,” Ohio State offensive guard Thayer Munford said.

That’s saying a lot too because Munford played tackle last season, and was one of the best in the country, but he moved to guard this year in order for Jones to play tackle.

“I tell myself every day, ‘Just go out and be a millionaire.’ You can’t expect to be nothing else and so holding yourself to that standard, it’s a no-brainer,” Jones said. “I feel like I can do more and the ceiling is way above where I’m at right now.”