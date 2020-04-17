Davon Hamilton awaits his shot at the NFL

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, front, celebrates his sack against Maryland with teammate running back Zach Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Davon Hamilton was never the biggest star or the most highly-coveted recruit out of Pickerington Central. He did, however, earn Ohio State’s attention and, eventually, a scholarship offer.

The decision to stay home was followed by three years of hustle, weight room sessions and quiet suffering to move up the always-stocked depth chart at OSU.

Now, Hamilton’s effort is paying off handsomely. Next week, Hamilton will likely hear his name called as a mid-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Ordinarily, NFL prospects are flying across the country around draft time, going through final meetings and private workouts with teams. Instead, Hamilton has been mostly secluded at a house in Cincinnati, talking with teams via phone.

“All of our talks or meetings, talking to the team or a GM, it’s all on video,” Hamilton said. “It’s a little bit different to try to interact and be able to feel out the room at that point. It’s just weird, not just for us but the coaches as well from what I’ve heard. Obviously it’s a job interview in reality. It’s what I want to do for a living, it’s kind of exciting.”

Hamilton did not become a full-time starter at OSU until his senior year, when he emerged as a dominant and powerful force. He registered six and half sacks along a talented OSU frontline. He went to the NFL Combine and led all defensive tackles with 33 reps of the 225-pound bench press.

For the NFL Draft, Hamilton plans to drive home and be with his family in Pickerington and enjoy a subdued, well-deserved achievement.

“I’d like to have more friends and at the same time when all this is over we can celebrate together,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll get so many phone calls and text messages after this.”

Hamilton’s younger brother, Ty, was also a standout at Pickerington Central and will also suit up for the Buckeyes beginning this fall.