Davis, Wade lead Buckeyes as AP All-Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — They will not play a snap of football this fall, but two Buckeyes made the Associated Press’ annual preseason All-American list.

On Monday, the AP announced teams and players not participating this season would be included in preseason rankings, but not after the season begins in September.

Guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade were named to the AP All-American preseason 1st team, with quarterback Justin Fields added to the 2nd team. 23 players named to the team will not actually play football this fall.

On Monday, the AP also named Ohio State as the 2nd ranked team in the preseason top 25 poll. OSU coach Ryan Day has described the 2020 Buckeyes as capable of being “a once-in-a-lifetime team.”

It’s unclear when, or if, the Big Ten will approve a plan to play football in either the winter or spring of 2021. The Big Ten maintains it will not reverse its decision on postponing fall sports to next year. Ohio State parents will lead a rally at Ohio Stadium Saturday, as will parent organizations for other Big Ten schools on their respective campuses.