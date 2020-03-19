D.J. Carton leaving Ohio State basketball team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Freshman point guard D.J. Carton announced on Twitter that he’ll be transferring from Ohio State.
He took a leave of absence from the team in January to address mental health issues and although he returned to campus in February, he never returned to the team.
Before he took a leave of absence, Carton averaged the fourth-most minutes per game (23.9), the third-most points per game (10.4) and the second most assists per game (3.0). He also played a critical role in early-season wins over Kentucky and Villanova. Carton, who is from Bettendorf, Iowa, will likely consider a school closer to home.