D.J. Carton leaving Ohio State basketball team

Ohio State guard D.J. Carton (3) in action during an NCAA college basketball game between Ohio State and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Indiana won 66-54. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Freshman point guard D.J. Carton announced on Twitter that he’ll be transferring from Ohio State.

LOVE THIS PLACE…❤️ thank you for everything buckeye nation! pic.twitter.com/buWtEkCaWO — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) March 19, 2020

He took a leave of absence from the team in January to address mental health issues and although he returned to campus in February, he never returned to the team.

Before he took a leave of absence, Carton averaged the fourth-most minutes per game (23.9), the third-most points per game (10.4) and the second most assists per game (3.0). He also played a critical role in early-season wins over Kentucky and Villanova. Carton, who is from Bettendorf, Iowa, will likely consider a school closer to home.