LONDON (WCMH) — For the first time ever, an unseeded women’s player has won Wimbledon.

Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova won The Championships at Centre Court with an upset victory over 6-seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam singles title. The 24-year-old was able to win the match in straight sets with six break points won on seven attempts to complete her Cinderella run in London.

She trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second. Her appearance in the final as an unseeded player was the first since Billie Jean King in 1963.

Vondrousova is the first woman from Czechia to win Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2014, adding this Grand Slam win to her Olympic silver medal she earned at the 2020 Olympics. This is just her second professional tournament she was won and first since 2017. Vondrousova lost her first Grand Slam final in 2019 as a teenager at the French Open.

Vondrousova’s surge to the trophy was hard to envision two weeks ago.

She was 1-4 in previous appearances at Wimbledon before going 7-0 this fortnight. A year ago, Vondrousova was unable to even compete at Wimbledon, instead showing up with a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist to cheer on a friend.

Vondrousova was sidelined from April to October because of that injury and finished 2022 ranked just 99th.

For Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, this is her third runner-up finish at a Grand Slam in the last year having lost last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals. The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.