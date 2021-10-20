COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter will not coach his team Wednesday night at Nashville SC.

The Crew announced Wednesday morning Porter will not be with the team due to Major League Soccer Health and Safety protocols. Porter did not make the trip with the team. Assistant Coach Ezra Hendrickson will assume coaching duties for the match.

The MLS health and safety protocols were developed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the Crew’s announcement did not say whether Porter had tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he had been vaccinated.

Wednesday’s match is a significant one for the Crew as they try to rally in the Eastern Conference standings and advance to the MLS Playoffs. Columbus starts the night four points out of the final playoff spot with five matches to play.