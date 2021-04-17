Crew midfielder Aidan Morris to miss 9-12 months with ACL tear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris will miss 9-12 months after tearing his ACL in Columbus’ 1-0 win over Real Esteli FC in the 2nd leg of the Concacaf Championship League round of 16.

Morris is a homegrown product who played for Crew SC Academy from 2017-2019. The 21-year-old Morris played at Indiana University for one season before signing with the Crew on January 14, 2020.

In Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs action, Morris made one start at home against Seattle Sounders FC during MLS Cup 2020 and became the youngest player ever in MLS Cup history to start and provide an assist.

Columbus begins its final MLS season at Historic Crew Stadium on Sunday when they face Philadelphia at 5:30.

The Crew also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League by beating Real Esteli FC 5-0 on aggregate.