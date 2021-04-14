Crew host Real Esteli in 2nd leg of Concacaf Champions League round of 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will host Real Esteli FC in the 2nd leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 on Thursday. Columbus beat Real Esteli 4-0 in the 1st leg last week in Nicaragua.

The team with the most goals in the two games advances to the second round. Tiebreakers are determined by the team with the most road goals, which heavily favors the Crew after their four-goal performance in the first half against Real Esteli.

The Crew qualified for the Concacaf Champions League by winning the 2020 MLS Cup.

Gyasi Zardes scored twice in the first game while Jonathan Mensah and Pedro Santos both added goals to give Columbus a comfortable cushion entering the second leg.

Columbus will kick off its 2021 MLS season three days later when the Crew hosts Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m.