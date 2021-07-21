Crew draw against Nashville 0-0 in midweek home match

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew tied Nashville 0-0 on Wednesday in the club’s first midweek home match at Lower.com Field.

Columbus had plenty of chances but couldn’t capitalize with several players still out, including forward Gyasi Zardes who is playing for the United States Men’s National Team in the Gold Cup.

“I don’t know how we didn’t win the game,” Crew coach Caleb Porter said. “If you look at the chances we had, we should’ve won the game.”

Columbus has used several different players to fill in for Zardes and against Nashville, Erik Hurtado got his first start for Columbus after being acquired by the Crew two weeks ago.

Neither Hurtado nor Bradley Wright-Phillips, who subbed in at forward to start the second half, were able to get much done on offense.

Nashville nearly broke through in the third minute but Eloy Room made an incredible diving save with his fingertips to keep Nashville off the board. The shot was the only one Nashville had on goal the entire game.

“That save in the first half may have been one of the best saves I’ve seen him make during his time here,” Porter said.

Meanwhile, Columbus had seven shots on goal, including a wide-open shot from Kevin Molino past the 90th minute that went wide right just as a defender swept Molino off his feet. Crew players, along with a crowd of more than 18,000, thought the sliding attack should have warranted a penalty kick, but the referees did not award the Crew with a chance to win.

“As well as we played in the second half it just wasn’t enough to wear them down,” Porter said. “If we had played that well all 90 minutes, we probably win that game.”

The Crew’s unbeaten home stretch is now at 14 games across all competitions.