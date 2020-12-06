Crew downs Revolution 1-0 to reach MLS Cup final

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup championship with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of Monday night’s Western Conference final between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.

Columbus defeated upstart Nashville with two goals during extra time last Sunday to advance to the conference finals while the team struggled with positive coronavirus cases.