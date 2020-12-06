Crew downs Revolution 1-0 to reach MLS Cup final

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Crew_9080

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup championship with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of Monday night’s Western Conference final between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.

Columbus defeated upstart Nashville with two goals during extra time last Sunday to advance to the conference finals while the team struggled with positive coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools