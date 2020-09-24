Crew beat Minnesota 2-1 to stay atop MLS standings

Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) tries to take the ball from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) as Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper (77) comes from behind during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew stay atop the MLS standings with a 2-1 home win over Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Crew are now 4-0-1 in September.

Columbus has now allowed only five goals in 13 matches, by far the fewest allowed in the MLS.

Lucas Zelarayan scored the first goal of the match in the 31st minute on a remarkable diving header thanks to a well-placed pass from Pedro Santos.

Santos was rewarded for his pass by scoring a goal of his own on a near-post, near impossible angle in the 70th minute.

The Crew allowed a goal in the game’s 88th minute, losing what would have been the team’s fourth clean sheet in September and 10th this season.