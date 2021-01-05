COVID-19 protocol differences between the Big Ten and SEC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith says the Buckeyes plan to play Monday for OSU’s national championship game against Alabama despite reports of COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program.

COVID-19 protocols vary slightly between the Big Ten and SEC, and below is a breakdown of how each conferences handles the coronavirus.

The biggest differences between the conferences is the number of days a player must sit out after testing positive and the number of times a team has to test per week leading up to a game.

Although the SEC only requires testing three times a week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said his team conducts daily testing.

Big Ten COVID-19 protocols

A player who tests positive must sit out 17 days, a reduction from 21 days originally set in August

Daily antigen testing for all practices and games

Cardiac screening for players who test positive is required

Cardiac testing includes labs/biomarkers, ECG, echocardiogram (EKG), and a cardiac MRI

Test positivity rate and population positivity rate thresholds are used to determine recommendations for continuing or suspending practice and games

Test positivity rate must not be higher than 5%

Population positivity rate must not be higher than 7.5%

Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university

SEC COVID-19 protocols