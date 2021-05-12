Columbus SC owners respond to fan outrage over Crew rebranding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —Columbus SC investor operators Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Whitney and JW Johnson and Dr. Pete Edwards released a joint statement regarding fan outrage after the club changed its name and logo Monday.

We have consistently appreciated, respected, and embraced our Supporters. We value their passion and loyalty to the Crew, and clearly, this process was not aligned with how we intend to operate. The feedback from representatives of the Nordecke was not elevated and discussed at the appropriate level or incorporated enough into our process. We have been and will continue to be committed and excited about investing in the Crew, its players, and our fan experience so that we best represent the Columbus community. Our dedication to winning championships, taking great care of our fans, and giving back to the community will remain our steadfast focus. At the same time, we will turn our focus to creating substantive and meaningful dialogue with the Nordecke on moving forward together.” Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Whitney and JW Johnson and Dr. Pete Edwards, Columbus SC Investor Operators

NBC4 spoke with Dr. Edwards on Monday about why the club made changes to the team name and logo, why club management thought now was the right time to do the rebrand and what he had to say to supporters of the Crew who do not support the changes.

A new letter C, in the style of the Columbus SC logo unveiled this week, is installed











The team announced Monday that it will now be known as Columbus SC, with the Crew remaining as a nickname, and that a new logo will reflect the change.