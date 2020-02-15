Columbus Recreation and Parks hosts fourth annual Boxing Showcase to honor local legends

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s time once again for Columbus’ favorite boxing event!

Columbus Recreation and Parks joins the rest of the world Saturday in commemorating the 30th anniversary of Buster Douglas’ win over Mike Tyson, while also recognizing the fact that many great boxers have come out of the Midwest.

The annual boxing showcase will include Golden Glove bouts and meet and greet opportunities with some of boxing’s legends, both professional and amateur, who have roots in Columbus.

The legends to be honored this year include:

Mario A. Bowles, Robert “Bobby” Gable, Tiffany Logan, Richard “The Fly” Rozelle and King W. Brookins (posthumously).

The boxing showcase will consist of multiple three-minute bouts, including a variety of weight classes of men and women, both youth and adult.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with the meet and greet with the exhibition bouts and honoring of legends beginning at 6 p.m. at the Barack Community Center on East Woodrow Avenue in Columbus.

Tickets are only $10 and are available at the door or in advance by calling 614-645-3610. VIP packages are also available.

Contact Barbara Watson for VIP package details at 614-452-2000. More information can be found at http://bit.ly/CbusBoxingLegends.