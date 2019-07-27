Columbus native Rahal helps man propose to girlfriend

LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and IndyCar driver Graham Rahal lent a helping hand to a couple before Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

After IndyCar fan Isaac Jordan won a meet and greet with Rahal at Mid-Ohio, Jordan put a plan into motion to give his girlfriend, Brittany Mowry, a day she would never forget.

Jordan and Rahal worked together to come up with a plan to help Jordan propose to Mowry.

As part of the plan, Rahal gave Jordan and Mowry a tutorial on the car and the steering wheel, which Rahal then popped into place. A screen inside the vehicle then lit up showing a photo of Jordan holding an engagement ring.

When Mowry turned from the car to look at Jordan, he was down on one knee with the ring in hand.

Mowry said yes to the proposal.

The couple began dating in February 2017 after meeting at Honda of America Manufacturing in Marysville, where they both work.

Sunday’s race will be the couple’s third race together, although Jordan has attended the race every year since 2010.

NBC 4 will carry the race Sunday starting at 4 p.m.