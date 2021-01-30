Columbus native Jack Roslovic goes 1-on-1 about joining the Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The past seven days have been a whirlwind for Columbus native Jack Roslovic. Last Saturday, he was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade that sent he and Patrik Laine to Columbus in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third round pick.

Roslovic, who played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets as a kid, made his CBJ debut Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over Florida, played at Chicago the next day on his 24th birthday and is finally getting some down time before Columbus faces the Blackhawks on Sunday night.

During his off day, Roslovic spoke with NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley about joining his hometown team, what this past week has been like and what it means to be a role model for kids who play hockey in Central Ohio.