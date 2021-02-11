Columbus native Austin Cindric qualifies for his first Daytona 500

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native Austin Cindric will compete in his first ever Daytona 500 after Ryan Preece finished ahead of all the open cars during Thursday’s 60-lap Daytona Duel 1.

Cindric ended the race 16th, but his qualifying speed and Preece’s finish secured him a spot in NASCAR’s biggest race.

By virtue of the finishing order of #BluegreenDuel No. 1, @AustinCindric clinches a spot in the #DAYTONA500 based on qualifying speed. pic.twitter.com/T8GoN2Uvrs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 12, 2021

It looked like Cindric eliminated himself from qualifying when he was assessed a penalty for speeding on pit row. The mistake dropped him out of the top 10 and he wasn’t able to make up ground after the penalty.

PENALTY: @AustinCindric is caught speeding on pit road.



He serves a pass-through penalty in #BluegreenDuel No. 1. pic.twitter.com/cfWHNFgk1C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 12, 2021

“I get the bone head of the race award for speeding in the last section of pit road when I nailed everything else the whole night that I didn’t know how to do, so my guys can all have a punch at me wherever they want to,” Cendric said in the post-race interview on Fox Sports 1. “I’m obviously very happy to the get the Verizon 5G Ford Mustang into the big show. Obviously, a lot left for me to learn. Racing on the biggest stage against the best drivers, it’s an amazing opportunity.”

The 22-year-old Cindric will pilot a new part-time car for Penske — the No. 33 Ford Mustang.