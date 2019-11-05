Columbus hosts Vegas on 4-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois, center, celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Seth Jones, left, and Nick Foligno during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights (8-5-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus looks to end its four-game skid when the Blue Jackets take on Vegas.

The Blue Jackets have gone 3-4-1 in home games. Columbus has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 74.4% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights have gone 4-2-0 away from home. Vegas averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with six goals and has collected 10 points. Sonny Milano has totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Mark Stone has collected 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (illness).