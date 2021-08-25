Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field will host high school soccer state championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lower.com Field, the home of the Columbus Crew, will be the site of the OHSAA state championship games for both girls’ and boys’ soccer through 2025.

Previously, Historic Crew Stadium hosted OHSAA soccer state championship matches dating to 1999, when the stadium opened.

The 2021 state championship games will be played on Nov. 12 (girls) and 13 (boys). Ticketing information will be announced at a later.

“As a club that is committed to championing soccer in our community and growing the game we love, we feel privileged to host a tournament that is a staple of Ohio high school sports here at Lower.com Field,” said Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

In the case that Lower.com Field is not available due to a scheduling conflict, the state championship games will be played at Historic Crew Stadium.

