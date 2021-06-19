Columbus Crew win final game at Historic Crew Stadium 2-0 over Chicago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew closed out its remarkable 22-year run at Historic Crew Stadium by beating Chicago 2-0 Saturday night.

This was the first full capacity game at Historic Crew Stadium since March 1, 2020.

COLUMBUS, OH – JUNE 19: Lucas Zelarayan #10 of the Columbus Crew and Alvaro Medran #10 of the Chicago Fire FC chase after the ball during the first half of their game at Historic Crew Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JUNE 19: Fans of the Columbus Crew celebrate after Gyasi Zardes #11 of the Columbus Crew scored a goal during the first half of the match against the Chicago Fire FC at Historic Crew Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JUNE 19: Gyasi Zardes #11 of the Columbus Crew celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the match against the Chicago Fire FC at Historic Crew Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JUNE 19: Bobby Shuttleworth #1 of the Chicago Fire FC reacts as Gyasi Zardes #11 of the Columbus Crew scores his second goal of the match during the first half at Historic Crew Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Gyasi Zardes got Columbus on the board first in the 17th minute by burying a shot the Fire failed to clear on a cross from Lucas Zelarayan. The goal was Zardes’ 31st at Historic Crew Stadium, tying him with Jeff Cunningham for the most goals scored at home.

Zardes recorded a record-breaking 32nd goal at Historic Crew Stadium 17 minutes later thanks to great ball control and an unselfish pass from Derrick Etienne Jr.

The Crew play their first game at Lower.com Field on July 3.