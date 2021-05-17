Columbus Crew will keep original name, change logo again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced Monday night it will keep the club’s original name and change the logo once again. The moves comes exactly one week after the team announced it was changing its name to Columbus SC as well as changing the club logo.

The change comes after fervent backlash from Crew fans, which led to discussions between supporters from the Nordecke and Columbus Crew ownership on Monday.

Those discussions resulted in Columbus reverting back to being officially called the Columbus Crew and adding “Columbus Crew” to the team’s new crest. In addition, “96” will be placed inside the outline of the Ohio state flag, which was the new logo created last week to recognize the club’s status as the founding member of Major League Soccer.

The Crew and Nordecke released this joint statement:

Joint statement from the Columbus Crew and its supporters group, @Nordecke.#Crew96 pic.twitter.com/S0o8KeWkAV — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) May 18, 2021

The Nordecke Twitter account reported a successful meeting between its members and Crew owners a few hours before the news was announced by the club.

“I loved that both sides were able to present the plan moving forward. I’m excited to see how it all comes to life and evolves as the club grows,” Nordecke member Ty Phillips said in a video statement shared by the Crew.

We are unbelievably excited to report that we had a very heartfelt and productive discussion with the Crew ownership and front office this afternoon. You're voices have been heard. #WeAreTheCrew pic.twitter.com/mpYZlSnRKs — The Nordecke ⭐⭐ (@Nordecke) May 17, 2021

The team has not revealed what the new crest and logo will look like.