Columbus Crew unveils new state-of-the-art training center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew unveiled its new, state-of-the-art training center adjacent to Historic Crew Stadium.

Co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Dr. Pete Edwards, JW Johnson and club president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the OhioHealth Performance Center.

The 42,000-square-foot center will be home to Crew headquarters and player training grounds. The facility features two first-team natural grass fields, supported by hydronic heating and SubAir systems, one natural grass field and one artificial turf field for Academy use. A seasonal bubble will also be placed over the stadium field.

The inside includes a lounge, kitchen, meditation room, film room, locker room, pool and hot tub area, weight training area, physical therapy room, equipment room and a recovery room.

Columbus will play its final home game at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. and will have its first game at its new arena district stadium on Thursday, July 3 at 5:00 p.m.

