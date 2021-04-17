Columbus Crew sign Gahanna native Saad Abdul-Salaam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have signed Gahanna native Saad Abdul-Salaam, a seven-year MLS veteran defender who most recently played for FC Cincinnati.

Abdul-Salaam, 29, has made a total of 94 appearances in MLS regular-season action while registering one goal and 11 assists. The outside back is also a 2019 MLS Cup winner during his time with Seattle Sounders FC.



“We are pleased to welcome Saad back to his hometown club,” Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Saad is a defender whose versatility as a player and proven experience in our League will make him a valuable member of our squad, especially as we deal with match congestion this season. We are excited to begin working with Saad and look forward to incorporating him into the team.”



Abdul-Salaam was drafted by Sporting Kansas City with the 12th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2015 MLS Draft. He spent three seasons with Sporting Kansas City making 64 regular-season appearances from 2015-2017.

In addition to his time with Kansas City, Abdul-Salaam played for New York City FC (2018), Seattle Sounders FC (2019) and FC Cincinnati (2020). During his tenure with Sounders FC, the defender helped the Western Conference team win the 2019 MLS Cup.