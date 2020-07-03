Columbus Crew SC player tests positive for COVID-19

(WCMH/AP) — A player on the Columbus Crew SC has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the Crew, a First Team player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for COVID-19.

“The positive test result follows mandatory testing two consecutive days upon arrival and every other day this week in Orlando during the lead-up to the MLS is Back Tournament. All other individuals in the Club delegation returned negative test results,” the team released in a statement.

The player has been isolated from the group and the remainder of the Crew’s delegation followed the MLS health and safety protocols, quarantining in their hotel rooms pending the results of additional COVID-19 testing, says the team.

Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header.

The Crew’s first game back is scheduled for July 11 against Cincinnati.