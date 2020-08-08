Columbus Crew SC announces Aug. 20 return to MAPFRE Stadium

Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) tries to take the ball from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) as Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper (77) comes from behind during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC, along with Major League Soccer, have announced a return to home markets as the 2020 regular season continues.

The Crew will be back at MAPFRE Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., against the Chicago Fire.

According to MLS, the match is part of the Phase One of the continuation of play schedule, which includes six matches from August 20 – September 12.

“We are pleased to resume our 25th season and to do so safely in our home market,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “The team’s performance in the Group Stage of the MLS is Back Tournament placed us in a solid position for the regular season and we will look to build off of the strong performance from Orlando. As we continue our season, health and safety continue to be the Crew’s and Major League Soccer’s highest priority.”

It is unclear if spectators will be in the stands for the match.

The crew says season ticket holders are encourage to contact the Membership Services Team at 614-447-2739, ext. 1 or membershipteam@columbuscrewsc.com or visit www.columbuscrewsc.com/covid-19 for updated information.