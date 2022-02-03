COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew today have re-signed forward Erik Hurtado for the 2022 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2023.

A 10-year MLS veteran with 149 regular-season appearances, Hurtado returns to the Black & Gold for a second season.

“We’re pleased to welcome Erik back to the Crew for a second season,” said Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “He provides us with options up top and on the wing. Erik’s dedication and hard work throughout preseason have been evident, and we’re excited for him to continue his tenure as a Crew player.”

Acquired via a trade with Club de Foot Montreal on July 8, 2021, Hurtado appeared in nine matches and started three for the Crew in 2021. After joining Montreal in February 2021, Hurtado made seven appearances while registering two goals and one assist. Before his time in Montreal, Hurtado played for Sporting Kansas City from 2019-2020, making 28 regular-season appearances.

The forward got his MLS start with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, which selected him in the first round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. Hurtado spent six seasons in Vancouver from 2013-2018, making 105 regular-season appearances while netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists.