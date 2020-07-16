Columbus Crew names Jaime McMillan vice president of soccer administration and operations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC announced Thursday that it has named Jaime McMillan as vice president of soccer administration and operations.

McMillan joins Crew SC from Toronto FC, where she served as the senior director of administration and operations.

In her role with Crew SC, McMillan will oversee the administration and management of the Club in non-technical areas, specifically as it relates to soccer operations administration, facilities and budgeting. The role will also include a focus on player and staff administration, Academy administration and other Club support areas.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jaime McMillan to the Club,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Jaime played a critical role in the front office, simultaneously managing and executing high level projects during her time with Toronto FC as it became a perennial MLS Cup contender, and I know she will be a great asset to the Crew as we continue to grow our ambitions and elevate the Club in this new era.”



A graduate of Queens University, McMillan joined Toronto FC as a coordinator for business operations in 2010. McMillan then worked as senior manager of team development from 2013 to 2015, director of team development from 2015 to 2016, and director of administrations and operations from 2016 to 2018 before taking on the role as senior director of administration and operations from 2018 to 2020. In her latest role, McMillan managed Toronto FC’s schedule on all fronts along with establishing player care support programming for families and friends of team members.



During her time with Toronto FC, McMillan contributed to acquiring seven designated players for the club, led the efforts towards expanding soccer staff by over 30 members and was a primary team member on the current BMO Training Ground renovation and opening project – the first ever professional soccer team training facility in Canada.