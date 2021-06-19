Columbus Crew host final game at Historic Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew are hosting their final game at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday when they face Chicago at 7:30 p.m.

Columbus’ first game inside Crew Stadium was all the way back on May 15, 1999 when the the Crew beat New England 2-0 to begin what would be a remarkable 22-year run inside the first soccer-specific stadium built in the United States for a Major League Soccer team.

The Crew’s most memorable moment came in December 2020 when Columbus beat Seattle 3-0 to win the club’s second MLS Cup in franchise history and first at home.

Columbus will move into its new Arena District Stadium on July 3 when they face New England at 3:30 p.m. This week, the Crew announced the new stadium will be named Lower.com Field.

