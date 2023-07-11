COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy has been suspended for an additional game for “irresponsible behavior” after receiving a red card in the 87th minute of the team’s 1-1 tie against New England.

Nancy was one of three Crew members to receive a red card, including forward Cucho Hernandez and a technical staff member.

The Major League Soccer Disciplinary Committee ruled Tuesday that Nancy will be suspended for the Crew’s home rivalry match against FC Cincinnati on August 20 and fined him an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner.

Nancy will serve his red card suspension during Columbus’ match on July 15 against the Portland Timbers. The Crew will have a one month break after that match.

Columbus currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.