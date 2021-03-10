Columbus Crew begin season at home April 18 against Philadelphia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will open the final season in its current stadium on Sunday, April 18 against the Philadelphia Union.

The game, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be televised by FS1 and Fox Deportes, will match up the Crew, winners of the MLS Cup last season, with the Union, winners of the Supporters’ Shield for best regular-season record.

Construction is concluding on the Crew’s new stadium in the Arena District, with it scheduled to open in the summer. Until then, home games will be played at what is now being called Historic Crew Stadium.

The facility, known as Mapfre Stadium since 2015 and Columbus Crew Stadium before that, opened in 1999 as the country’s first soccer-specific stadium. The naming-rights deal with Mapfre Insurance expired after last season.

Ticketing information for home games, including details on selection and distribution process, will be made available soon for season-ticket holders and the general public.

The Crew is undefeated in its last seven games at Historic Crew Stadium, compiling a record of 7-0-0 across all competitions dating to a win over New York City FC on Oct. 18. And the team is undefeated in its last four home openers dating to 2017, going 2-0-2.