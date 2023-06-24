COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Christian Ramirez scored his fourth goal in as many games and a clean sheet for goalkeeper Patrick Schulte propelled the Columbus Crew to a 2-0 win over Nashville on Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

Midfielder Lucas Zelarayan forced a turnover near midfield and raced toward the net, finding the foot of Ramirez who slowed down enough to gather himself and score the first goal of the evening in the 20th minute.

An unusual 10 minutes of stoppage was added after the 90th minute, and allowing late goals has been an issue for Columbus, which has conceded six goals this season in the 85th minute or later. But the Crew did the late scoring this time thanks to a fortunate bounce on an own goal in the 95th minute.

The Crew extend their point streak to five games and remain in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus improves to 10-1-5 in its last 16 home matches.