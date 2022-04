COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Clippers return to Huntington Park for the first time this year when they host Syracuse at 6:15.

The forecast for Tuesday’s game is shaping up to be a great day for baseball with first pitch temperatures in the upper 60s while only dropping a few degrees by the final out.

CLIPPERS FORECAST ⚾️🧢 The @CLBClippers home opener is tonight at 6:15 & the forecast looks fantastic for it! First pitch temps will be in the upper 60s, & we'll cool into the mid 60s by the time it wraps up. Take a light jacket & enjoy the sunshine this evening! #baseballisback pic.twitter.com/oafPGTM1Oa — McKenna King (@McKennaKingTV) April 12, 2022

The Clippers began the season on the road last week and split a six-game series with Lehigh Valley. The regular season runs through September 28.