Columbus Clippers host first game in 618 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Minor league baseball returned to Columbus for the first time in 618 days when the Columbus Clippers hosted Omaha inside Huntington Park on Tuesday.

The minor league baseball season was canceled for all leagues in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbus is the defending International League champions after beating Durham in 2019 to win their 11th Governor’s Cup, the most of any team in Triple-A.

The Clippers are 4-1 this season following their first five games of the season on the road against Louisville. Their sixth game was postponed due to weather.

The Clippers played Omaha in Columbus for the first time in franchise history after the reorganization of the league.

Minor League Baseball was realigned in late 2020 with the end of the International League and start of the MILB Midwest Division.