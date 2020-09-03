Columbus City League sets football schedule

File photo (2019)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools plan to allow football teams to return to play Thursday, September 17th with three regular season games scheduled for each school in the league. NBC4 obtained a copy of the schedule sent to schools. Teams will open between Thursday the 17th and Saturday the 19th.   

The league has scheduled three games, and all OHSAA schools this year have the option to enter the state playoffs or play more regular season games. The schedule allows for schools to play in the postseason, but it also leaves space for a City League Playoff at the end of October.

Here’s the first week of games, according to the schedule. West High School will have a BYE in week 1.

Thursday, Sept. 17

  • Marion-Franklin at Beechcroft
  • Centennial at Walnut Ridge
  • Whetstone at South

Friday, Sept. 18

  • Africentric at Mifflin
  • Northland at Eastmoor Academy

Saturday, Sept. 19

  • Independence at East
  • Linden McKinley at Briggs

