Columbus City League holds inaugural 7-on-7 Passing Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City League held an inaugural 7-on-7 Passing Championship at South High School on Saturday, yet another sign of life getting back to normal.

“We’re a part of history right now,” Northland senior Robert Dorsey said. “It’s a great experience and nice to see everybody out here.”

The tournament, which was won by Walnut Ridge, was coordinated in part by South head coach George Yates who’s entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs.

“We’ve loved this format and participating in this format, so we thought what a great way to brand our league and get our teams together to get some work in and put on an event to build some excitement coming out of the pandemic,” Yates III said.

CCL teams weren’t allowed to start playing until mid-September last year, leaving only three weeks of regular season games before the playoffs started.

“I feel like this year will be better,” South senior Tyreese Ford said. “You know last year things were kind of off and on . . . so I feel like this year we’ve had more time to regroup, get ourselves together, workout more. I feel like it’s going to be a good season.”

The CCL includes a few players who are getting looks from Power 5 schools, including Beechcroft senior Diante Latham.

“I’m always a Buckeye fan, forever. I’d always say them but I’m honestly open to go to any school for a free ride,” Latham said. “It’s mind blowing that they’re really out here looking, watching me. I feel like I’m actually doing something with my life.”

The season begins one week earlier than usual on August 20 after the Ohio High School Athletic Association approved expanding the playoffs to 16 teams per region.