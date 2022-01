COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced Wednesday the revised schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.

The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates for games postponed in December and January, as well as future games that were adjusted to accommodate team travel schedules league wide.

See below for the 11 games that have been affected:

The Blue Jackets return to action Thursday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.